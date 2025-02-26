Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

The Switch has a growing library of Game Boy Advance titles and Konami has expanded this with its latest eShop release.

It's the GBA action-platformer Ninja Five-O (also known as Ninja Cop). This Switch version was originally announced last month and you can download the title right now for USD $24.99 / GBP £19.99 (or your regional equivalent). Physical copies were also announced, but have already sold out.

As we've already noted, this game was originally developed by Hudson Soft and launched in 2003. It also happens to be one of the rarest titles in the GBA library, so it's not exactly cheap. As for what you expect from the digital release, here's the official rundown from Nintendo's game page:

Ninja Five-O entrenches you into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective and players become the Ninja Five-O. Utilize a wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique ninjutsu moves to protect the city of Zipangu and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses. The key features of the game will be:

>Ninjutsu, varity of attack modes

>Time Trial mode, already cleared stage can be replayed in this timed mode. Each state will have a time target, where the objective is try to clear the stage before the alloted time is up.

>Save game (progression) at any time

>Rewind feature

There's also some other ninja-themed action on the way in 2025 from Koei Tecmo (Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound) and SEGA (Shinobi: Art of Vengeance). You can find out more about these upcoming releases in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: