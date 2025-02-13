Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

PlayStation's 'State of Play' broadcast has just wrapped and it was packed with all sorts of announcements, including a few Sega ones. Apart from a look at Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, we've also got an update on the new Shinobi project.

It's now been officially confirmed Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will launch on Switch and multiple other platforms on 29th August 2025, with pre-orders now live on select platforms for $29.99 USD (with eShop pre-orders to go live at a "later date").

This latest trailer of the "exciting new 2D action platformer" set in a "uniquely illustrated world" (in collaboration with Lizardcube, Streets of Rage 4) shows off what players can expect. Here additional details from the PR:

"SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance follows longtime series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Musashi, who arrives home from a previous adventure to find his village burned to the ground and his clan turned into stone. Driven by vengeance, Joe sets off on an epic quest, battling hordes of enemies and larger-than-life bosses across stunning hand-drawn worlds. Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move— and keep them coming back for more." Key Features:

- Execute the Ninja Arts with Precision - Wield your vast ninja arsenal including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

-Master the Way of the Shinobi - Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

- Journey Through a Stylistic New World - Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, and tackle challenging platforming puzzles.

There will also be a digital deluxe edition of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance for $39.99 USD including early access and a season pass including the following: