Another surprise announcement during Sony's latest 'State of Play' was the new roguelite hack 'n' slash action title Warriors: Abyss by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force. Perhaps even more surprising is the news it's out this week on 14th February 2025 for Nintendo Switch.

Warriors: Abyss introduces a new way to play Warriors combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action with roguelite elements including randomly generated stages and items allowing for a "unique experience each playthrough" as well as countless hours of replay value.

Here's a bit about the backstory via the official PR:

In WARRIORS: Abyss, players control a hero summoned to Hell by Enma, the King of the Underworld, in a bid to defeat the devilish Gouma. In this title, players will dive into the abyss to try to reach the fourth level of Hell by fighting their way against hordes of infernal enemies and recruiting the souls of past heroes to their team. While users will play as a single warrior, they will be able to recruit up to six additional heroes to assist them in battle using the “Summoning Heroes” action. Players will also be able to use the “Unique Tactics” of summoned heroes to inflict massive damage to their opponents and strengthen their team while exploring the unique characteristics of each summoned hero, allowing for more than 16 billion possible attack combinations. In order to reach Gouma, players will have to navigate the realm by selecting the route they wish to take, bearing in mind the obstacles that await them. They can choose a dangerous path that generously rewards them, or a safer path in which they can buy restorative items. Each new attempt to reach the fourth level of Hell will be different, featuring randomly generated heroes, items and routes, allowing players to deploy new strategies to conquer the Underworld.

The first update for Warriors: Abyss has already been announced - including heroes from the Jin Kingdom of Dynasty Warriros and future updates "may include character from outside" the series.

Warriors: Abyss is available in standard and deluxe editions, and there is also a 'Hack'n'Dash Edition including the base game and 200 costumes. And if you purchase the game before 14th March 2025, you'll also receive a Dynasty Warriors Classic Costume Set.

