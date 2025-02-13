Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Update [ ]: During Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast today, Capcom released a new trailer for Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered. The game will be arriving for Switch and multiple other platforms on 23rd May 2025, with pre-orders now live on select platforms.

Original Story:

Capcom's first 'Spotlight' broadcast of the year contained some surprises and one of them happened to be the announcement of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.

This title will be getting remastered for multiple platforms including the Switch and will be launching at some point in 2025. The original version of this action-adventure first made its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2002.

Capcom's official game page for the remaster shares a little bit more information about the remaster, mentioning how it will retain the settings and gameplay systems of the original title while adding new features and quality-of-life improvements.

Below is a brief history of this game from Capcom's website:

"Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny" was released on the PlayStation®2 in 2002. The character model of the main character is based on the late Yusaku Matsuda, a Japanese actor who became famous in the 80s. It's an improvement over the original "Onimusha: Warlords" in every aspect: volume, action, and replay value, thanks to the main character's allies. It sold a total of 2.1 million copies*, a record for the series. Although it is a straight sequel, "Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny" features a completely new protagonist, so you can enjoy the game even if you haven't played the first one. This is a remaster of the tale of Jubei Yagyu's revenge, retaining the setting and gameplay systems of the original game.

If it's similar to Onimusha Warlords, which was released on the Switch in 2019, we can hopefully expect improvements to the controls, display settings, and maybe even the soundtrack.