If you've been craving more Yakuza action on the Switch, Dave The Diver will be getting a DLC crossover with Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban's Holiday DLC! will be launching for Nintendo Switch on April 2025. Here's a bit about it, along with a look:

Kasuga Ichiban... in the Blue Hole?! Ichiban and bartender of the "Survive Bar" visit the Blue Hole for a relaxing holiday... But trouble always seems to find Ichiban. Join Ichiban and the Blue Hole crew for a wild ride in DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban's Holiday DLC! Coming soon in April, 2025!

Sega also recently brought the mainline Yakuza series to the Nintendo Switch.