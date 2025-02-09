Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Following Civilization VII's advanced access launch, the team at Firaxis Games has acknowledged player feedback by identifying three key areas it will be focusing on in the immediate future - with a "development roadmap" to be shared as soon as possible.

Players can expect the following to be addressed, including a patch update in March as well as improvements to multiplayer:

1. Prioritizing UI Improvements: Our top priority is improving the UI. We need some time to digest all of your feedback, but some areas that we're already looking into include making UI interactions more intuitive, improving map readability, fixing areas of polish like formatting, and more. We're committed to getting this right, and will share more details as soon as we can.

2. Implementing Community-Requested Features: Several key features that we've seen you ask for will be included in upcoming patches as free updates, and we'll continue to work with the community to improve and add to the game. We're still working on exact timing, but can share the following items are being prioritized: - Adding Teams to multiplayer games so you can play cooperatively

- Allowing full player counts in multiplayer in all three Ages through refinements to our Distant Lands system.

- Allowing you to pick your starting and ending Age to allow for single or double Age games

- Providing a wider variety of map types

- Enabling city and religion names to be customized

- Adding in hotseat multiplayer 3. Rolling Out Quality-of-Life Updates in Patch 1.1.0 (Deploying in March): Work is already well underway on Patch 1.1.0, which includes fixes and adjustments that were already on our radar. This list includes quality-of-life UI adjustments, ongoing AI balance and improvement, adjustments to diplomacy and crises, plus additional bug fixes.

In the same update on the official game website, the team mentions how it intends to support Civilization VII for "years to come" and player feedback remains critical to help the team grow and build the future of the latest entry and series.

According to reviews of the PC version so far, Civilization VII is a mostly positive experience so far. The development team has also commented on the Switch 2, mentioning it loves what Nintendo is seemingly doing with the controllers.