Multiple third-party video game giants have commented on the Switch 2 since its official announcement, and now Take-Two Interactive has voiced its support.

During a call with investors, the company's CEO Strauss Zelnick referenced Take-Two's "long-standing relationship with Nintendo" and while there's "nothing specific to report" at this stage, it sounds very promising as we get closer to the release of the next-generation hybrid hardware:

Strauss Zelnick: “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Nintendo and we’ve supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release. There was a time when Nintendo platforms were really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. Now with today Switch and potentially Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience. As you may have noticed, Civilization 7 is now available on Switch. While we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch.”

As referenced, Civilization VII launches this month on the Switch - so this appears to be enough evidence of Take-Two's ongoing support of Nintendo's platforms.

Take-Two is also the same company behind Rockstar (Grand Theft Auto), 2K (Borderlands), and the mobile developer Zynga (Star Wars: Hunters). Apart from Civilization, during the Switch generation we've seen titles like the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy and the Borderlands Legendary Collection.

According to Take-Two's latest update, GTA VI is also still on track for a Fall 2025 release. These comments from Strauss Zelnick follow EA's CEO Andrew Wilson voicing support for Nintendo's upcoming system.