Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Devolver Digital's publishing label Big Fan Games and developer Shiny Shoe have today announced that Monster Train 2 — a sequel to the 2021 deckbuilding roguelike — will be choo-chooing its way onto Switch later this year.

Much like its predecessor, this one will see you building up a deck of cards and using the abilities therein to take on foes in three-floor battles. The sequel boasts heaps of new card types, Clans, enemy factions and more, in a fresh story about teaming up Heaven and Hell to take down the Titans — no pressure then, eh?

The first game launched on Steam in 2020 and has since gone on to rack up over 18,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. For those in the mood for something a little Slay the Spire-esque, this sequel could be on the right track.

Here's a summary of the sequel's new features and a handful of screenshots from publisher Big Fan:

Wage war against devious new enemy Factions by guiding five all-new playable Clans, each with their own strategic advantages empowering alternative battle styles. Shiny Shoe has shuffled hundreds of new and familiar cards into Monster Train 2, including the debut of additional card types; Room Cards supply powerful boosts to a single floor of the train, Equipment Cards stack new powers onto individual units, and fan-favorite Clan-agnostic Neutral Cards offer massive opportunities that can turn a dire tide. New unit abilities have been added to the sequel, allowing the player to activate an ability at their choosing which gives a strategic advantage when used at opportune times. Experimentation is both rewarding and crucial for realizing the astonishing depth of Monster Train 2’s combat. Monster Train 2’s locomotive-sized trove of additions includes new buff-granting train customization, an Endless Mode, Daily and Dimensional challenges, run mutators, leaderboards and more. Combined with an immense array of cards to build unstoppable decks and synergies with, Monster Train 2’s robust features ensure newcomers and experienced strategists alike are in for a tense new fight brimming with possibility, excitement and deadly discovery.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of the '2025' window, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more news over the coming months.

The first Monster Train slipped under our radar when it called at Switch Station back in 2021, but it was one of the titles you lovely lot suggested for our 'Games We Missed' series a few years later.