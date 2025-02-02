Nintendo's Switch eShop is always getting new demos and the latest one is for the 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age.

Diesel Legacy made its debut last December, and is described as being a brand new take on fighting games with its 2v2 co-op-style gameplay and unique three-lane system set in "Dieselpunk world". This demo can be downloaded from the eShop right now.

Apart from this, a brand new trailer has also been released for the enigmatic magician Adrik - one of the main characters in the roster. He's known for his arcane powers and unpredictable fighting style.

You can download the full game from the eShop for $29.99 / £24.99 (or your regional equivalent). Here's part of the eShop description:

Thirty-five years ago, the city of New Libertis was born from an explosive boom of technological marvels. In this new age, industrialist Hieronymus Frazer seeks to secure his legacy and usher in a grand ascension for humanity’s elite. To that end, anything and everything may be sacrificed for his greater vision. The fate of the city is in your hands! Diesel Legacy is a hand-drawn 2v2 fighting game – four players on two teams. Each beautiful stage features three lanes to freely move between, and even when a player is defeated their fight isn’t over! Work together to extend combos, parry attacks from beyond the grave, channel your essence to assist your teammate, and secure the double knockout!

And if you're wondering, this game supports 1-4 players on a single system, and 1-4 players online (featuring rollback netcode).