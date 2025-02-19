Last June, during a Nintendo Direct showcase, Aniplex and Too Kyoo Games lifted the lid on The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy - a collaboration between Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi.

More recently, it was announced this tactical RPG mixed with visual novel elements would be launching on 24th April 2025, and now a special prologue demo has been announced. It's available now on PC and Steam and will be releasing "soon" for the Nintendo Switch.

As explained by Gematsu, this demo will allow you to experience the title from the prologue to the seventh day (out of 100 days) and save data will be able to be transferred across to the full game when it arrives in April.

Along with this, digital pre-orders for the game will apparently include a bonus original novel, officially titled “The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – Former Lives of the SDU: File 03 – Hiruko Shizuhara’s First Battle”. Kodaka supervised this novel.

Here's an official description and you can check out the latest story trailer on YouTube.