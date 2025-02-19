Last June, during a Nintendo Direct showcase, Aniplex and Too Kyoo Games lifted the lid on The Hundred Line: Last Defence Academy - a collaboration between Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi.
More recently, it was announced this tactical RPG mixed with visual novel elements would be launching on 24th April 2025, and now a special prologue demo has been announced. It's available now on PC and Steam and will be releasing "soon" for the Nintendo Switch.
As explained by Gematsu, this demo will allow you to experience the title from the prologue to the seventh day (out of 100 days) and save data will be able to be transferred across to the full game when it arrives in April.
Along with this, digital pre-orders for the game will apparently include a bonus original novel, officially titled “The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – Former Lives of the SDU: File 03 – Hiruko Shizuhara’s First Battle”. Kodaka supervised this novel.
Here's an official description and you can check out the latest story trailer on YouTube.
"Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a colossal school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames. He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. Initiated students transform their blood into the mysterious Hemoanima, a unique type of mutated blood which provides supernatural abilities. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders? The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair…"