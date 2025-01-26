We're now roughly a month out from the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection on the Switch and Konami has this week released an "official trailer" showcasing what this new bundle has to offer.
Once again, it will include 14 games - starting with the original Game Boy generation and following on with Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance era titles. This latest trailer not only offers a look at this library but also introduces some new features including "online play".
For starters, you'll be able to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelists! online and Konami says "additional titles will support online play after release".
Apart from this, you'll also have the ability to unlock hidden characters, cards, and "more". And to top it off, players will be able to rewind, fast forward, or reset the Duel, and you can "explore the original box art and manuals with the Digital Gallery".
Here's the full list of games included in this collection:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998 / Game Boy)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999 / Game Boy, Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB (2000 / Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000 / Game Boy Color / Includes Online Battles Support)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters (2001 Japan, 2003 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001 / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (2003 Japan, 2004 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel (2003 / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004 (2004 / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler (2004 Japan and United States, 2005 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 (2004 Japan, 2005 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance)