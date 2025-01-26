Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

We're now roughly a month out from the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection on the Switch and Konami has this week released an "official trailer" showcasing what this new bundle has to offer.

Once again, it will include 14 games - starting with the original Game Boy generation and following on with Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance era titles. This latest trailer not only offers a look at this library but also introduces some new features including "online play".

For starters, you'll be able to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelists! online and Konami says "additional titles will support online play after release".

Apart from this, you'll also have the ability to unlock hidden characters, cards, and "more". And to top it off, players will be able to rewind, fast forward, or reset the Duel, and you can "explore the original box art and manuals with the Digital Gallery".

Here's the full list of games included in this collection: