Following a leak in November, Konami has now officially confirmed the full list of games in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection.

As previously revealed - there'll be 14 titles in total, with games from across the Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance era. Here's the full rundown (via Gematsu):

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998 / Game Boy) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999 / Game Boy, Game Boy Color) Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB (2000 / Game Boy Color) Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Color) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000 / Game Boy Color / Includes Online Battles Support) Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters (2001 Japan, 2003 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001 / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (2003 Japan, 2004 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel (2003 / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004 (2004 / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler (2004 Japan and United States, 2005 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 (2004 Japan, 2005 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance)





Pre-order the physical version of the collection at select retailers now. Available February 27, 2025.



Once again, this game will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch next year on 27th February 2025. Pre-orders are also available right now at select retailers.

