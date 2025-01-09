Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

The Pokémon Company has announced its next Scarlet and Violet Trading Card Game expansion, 'Journey Together', which sees 'Trainer's Pokémon' cards make a comeback.

The set launches on 28th March 2025, consisting of over 180 cards with more than 40 Trainer's Pokémon in there. This includes the likes of N’s Zoroark ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, Lillie’s Clefairy ex and Hop’s Zacian ex, with a whole bunch of special illustrations to look out for too.

Trainer's Pokémon cards go way back in TCG, first cropping 25 years ago in the 'Gym Heroes' set. They feature the name of the Pokémon's Trainer at the top, with an additional Trainer picture on the right-hand side — you can get an idea of the upcoming designs in the trailer above.

Here's the official blurb and a full rundown of everything included, via the Pokémon website:

With deep trust and steady guidance, Trainers help bring out the best in their Pokémon. The bond they share empowers them to act as one in battle as they push their strength to the limit, including as Pokémon ex! Team up with N’s Zoroark ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, Lillie’s Clefairy ex, Hop’s Zacian ex, and more Trainer’s Pokémon, and discover the unstoppable power of friendship in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Journey Together expansion!

- Over 180 cards

- More than 40 Trainer’s Pokémon

- More than 15 Pokémon ex

- More than 15 Trainer cards

- More than 30 Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

The upcoming expansion will be available in a variety of forms including Booster Packs and bulkier Elite Trainer Boxes — both of which are already sold out on The Pokémon Center site, naturally.

All eyes are on next month and the inevitable 'Presents' showcase on Pokémon Day. A datamine yesterday all but confirmed that one is in the pipeline (shock, horror), where we will hopefully get another glimpse at Pokémon Legends: Z-A and perhaps the upcoming TCG Pocket expansion.