Team17 Group has announced that it is rebranding the company to 'everplay group plc'.

The announcement states that the change represents an "evolution" of the group following its addition to the London Stock Exchange in 2018. The name 'everplay' is designed to reflect its purpose to "never stop playing", along with its "creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play".

If you're concerned about what this means for the iconic 'Team17' name, then worry not. Everplay states that the branding for the developer, video games label, and publisher will remain, allowing it to continue operating as it does today.

In addition, astragon Entertainment, a developer and publisher of simulation games, and StoryToys, a developer and publisher of educational apps, will also retain their current branding. Everplay notes that the change will mitigate any potential confusion between the Team17 division and the group at large, stating that it "allows for strengthening the Group and a simplification of the business in the marketplace".

Steve Bell, CEO of everplay, stated the following:

“I am excited to be unveiling our new Group brand today, which we believe better represents our business which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing. This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally but also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market. “Fundamentally, we want to create pioneering and captivating experiences that enrich and inspire players around the world, and I firmly believe everplay will become synonymous with creating games that deliver a lifetime of play.”

The rebranding is expected to come into effect from early February.