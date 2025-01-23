Pocketpair games, the developer behind the controversial yet beloved Palworld, has announced that it is embarking on its first publishing endeavor with Surgent Studios, the team behind Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (thanks, VGC).

Set to be released later this year, the 'short' horror game won't be related to the Tales of Kenzera branding, and nor is it the in-development title known as 'Project Uso'. Instead, Abubakar Salim, CEO of Surgent Studios, states that the game will be "a mile marker between where we’ve come from and where we’re going".



Pocketpair Publishingの最初のプロジェクトとして、SURGENT STUDIOSの完全新作のサポートを開始しました。



We're pleased to announce that our first project as Pocketpair Publishing will be supporting a brand new horror game from @surgentstudios Pocketpair Publishingの最初のプロジェクトとして、SURGENT STUDIOSの完全新作のサポートを開始しました。SURGENT STUDIOS is a studio with an…

Details on what the title will entail are understandably slim at this stage, but judging from comments from Salim, it sounds like it might represent "a pattern in the entertainment industry":

“Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks. We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it. It will be short and weird, and we think players will be interested in what we have to say. “We’re still in earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”

Pocketpair is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Nintendo over alleged patent infringements in Palworld. Despite this, the game has seen immense success and has most recently been released on the PS5 alongside PC and Xbox.