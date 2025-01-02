Super Rare Games has announced that the foundations are set for a SteamWorld Build physical edition on Switch. What's more, this one will be springing up quickly, with pre-orders opening on 9th January and shipping expected in March 2025.

This is a Super Rare Games joint, so naturally, there are a handful of goodies thrown in with each purchase. The boxed copy will retail for £37.20 (or your regional equivalent), including interior art, a full-colour manual, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards featuring some of the game's characters. And yes, the full game is included on the cartridge, so don't expect any of that 'code in a box' nonsense.

You'll be able to pre-order this one from the Super Rare Games website on 9th Jan at 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET. It's limited to 4,000 copies, so be sure to get in there quick if you fancy having the box on your shelf when March rolls around.





Build and manage a town on a dying planet, in this casual city-building and dungeon-management cross-over!



Coming to Switch & PS5 physical! 🛠️ Announcing: STEAMWORLD BUILD ⚙️Build and manage a town on a dying planet, in this casual city-building and dungeon-management cross-over!Coming to Switch & PS5 physical! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/fMs6JavUTY January 2, 2025

For those who missed it, SteamWorld Build is a mash-up of city-building and dungeon management, all set in the robo SteamWorld universe (known for its heists, digs and quests). It's a strong crossover, and one that we found really rather pleasant back in 2023, calling it "a triumph of mechanical marvellousness" in our review — which you can read in full below.