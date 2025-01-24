The Steam Deck is very much focused on the PC market, but even it's seemingly been unable to avoid the excitement of the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement last week with a reported slump in sales revenue.

As highlighted by Twisted Voxel (via Steam Deck HQ), the Steam Deck is regularly trending at the top of the "top sellers" chart on Steam, but between 14th January - 21st January, Valve's portable PC hardware dropped from the top three to the 47th spot. This is supposedly its "lowest global ranking since its launch in 2022". At the time of writing, it's now back up in second place on the charts - so it's business as usual.

This is just an observation (and we sincerely doubt the Steam Deck's future is under threat), but it goes to show how Nintendo had everyone's attention last week with its surprise (and highly-anticipated) reveal. Realistically, it seems Nintendo should be in quite a strong position with the Switch 2, considering the Switch has now shifted more than 146 million units worldwide.

The Steam Deck remains a great device if you're a user of Valve's Steam service and is arguably the standout of portable gaming PCs currently on the market - allowing you to immediately download and play your existing library of digital games on the go.

Interestingly, Nintendo might be drawing some inspiration from PC hardware, following what appears to be the discovery of an optical sensor on the side of the Switch 2's left Joy-Con. The official Switch 2 trailer also seemed to showcase mouse-style Joy-Con controllers.

The Switch 2 announcement looks to have impacted Nintendo's share prices as well, which reached an all-time high.