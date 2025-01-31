Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Developer Bombservice and publisher PLAYISM have announced that Momodora: Moonlit Farewell will be launching on the Nintendo Switch eShop on 6th February 2025.

Serving as a sequel to the excellent Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (which we awarded a coveted score of 9/10), Moonlit Farewell carries over the same stunning pixel-art visuals and fast-paced metroidvania action teeming with awesome boss fights.

PLAYISM is setting this new game up as a conclusion to the Momodora story, so if you've been invested so far, then you might want to grab this one and see how everything comes together. As for us? Well, we just want to get rid of that giant spider boss in the trailer – what a horrible-looking thing!

"A bell ringing in the distance heralds demonic infestation. As Priestess Momo, follow the bell’s call across decrepit dungeons, lush springs, and crumbling cities. Battle legions of possessed creatures threatening the safety of Momo’s village. "Combine short and long-ranged attacks with a customizable “Sigil” upgrade system, and challenge custom playstyles in the newly added Boss Rush mode."

What do you make of Momodora: Moonlit Farewell? Did you catch the previous entry? Let us know if you plan on picking this one up with a comment down below.