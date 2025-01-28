Developer Phoenix Labs – known for its work on Fae Farm and Dauntless – has announced that it has laid off "the majority of the studio", citing "unfortunate but necessary changes to our operations".

The move follows a previous round of layoffs back in May 2024, during which "about 140" employees were affected. The new statement, posted on LinkedIn, mentions that updates regarding both Fae Farm and Dauntless will be provided in the coming weeks, but that the current focus is on "supporting those affected through this transition".

Here's a look at the statement in full:

"Today is another difficult day at Phoenix Labs. We have made the tough decision to part ways with the majority of the studio as part of unfortunate but necessary changes to our operations. "We recognize and deeply appreciate the contributions of every individual impacted. Their talent, dedication, our games. We will share more details in the coming weeks about what this means for Dauntless and Fae Farm. For now, our focus is on supporting those affected through this transition. "To our industry peers, we encourage you to reach out to these exceptional individuals - they are some of the business."

Team members affected by the decision have since posted on BlueSky to provide further confirmation, including concept artist Kimberley Parker and senior tech designer 'ForgedPixels'.

Just yesterday, we also reported that Ubisoft has laid off 185 employees across its European teams, with the decision extending to the full closure of its 'Ubisoft Leamington' studio in Leaminton Spa, UK.