Ahead of The Game Awards next week, the 'players' voice' nominees have now been revealed. This is a "100% fan voted award" that takes place across three rounds.
Round one requires players to vote for their 10 favourite games from a list of 30, and ends on 4th December 2024 (aka tomorrow). On the Nintendo front, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has made this top 30 list. Apart from this, some other featured games available on Switch include Sonic X Shadow Generations, No Man's Sky, Fortnite and the indie hit Balatro.
Below is the full list of nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Helldivers 2
- League of Legends
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- No Man's Sky
- Palworld
- Persona 3 Reload
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Stellar Blade
- Wuthering Waves
- Valorant
- Warframe
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Again, you have until tomorrow to get your votes in and the winner will be revealed on 12th December at The Game Awards. To participate you will need to sign in with a social account including X, Twitch, Facebook, or Gmail.
A handful of Nintendo games have also been nominated across multiple categories this year including Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for best 'action and adventure' and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is up for the 'most anticipated' award.
It's also been revealed how expansion packs and DLC are now "eligible in all categories" at this year's show.