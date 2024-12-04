Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

XSEED has revealed that it will be publishing The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy on Nintendo Switch, and that the game will be launching worldwide on 24th April 2025.

The upcoming tactical RPG is from Too Kyo Games, the development studio formed by the Danganronpa and Zero Escape creators Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi. And while it features other familiar names to Danganronpa fans — series artist Rui Komatsuzaki and composer Masafumi Takada return after reuniting with Kodaka on Master Detective Archives: Rain Code — there are a few new wrinkles that make this pretty different from the pair's previous games.

In The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, teenager Takumi Sumino lives a perfectly normal life in Tokyo until a monster attack causes Takumi to encounter SIREI, a strange creature that promises to grant him the power to protect everything. He just needs to stab himself. Yep, sounds like a Kodaka and Uchikoshi game.

Takumi then finds himself at the Last Defense Academy, where — along with 14 other students — must keep the unusual school safe for 100 days. These enrolled students have the ability to transform their blood into Hemoanima, which gives them supernatural powers.

The Hundred Line blends tactical RPG combat with visual novel segments — you'll get to spend time with the other students, deepen bonds, and even give them gifts. So there are shades of Danganronpa here, still. But that tactical gameplay sets it apart from the usual murder-mystery structure.

Too Kyo Games has co-developed the game with Media.Vision, the studio most famous for creating the Wild Arms series of turn-based RPGs. In more recent years, Media.Vision has worked on the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth games and Valkyria Chronicles 4.

This new project was first revealed in a Nintendo Direct back in June, and just a few weeks later, Kodaka revealed candidly on X (formerly Twitter) that early on in development, a failed publishing deal and an expanded scope meant the studio had to take out a loan, which plunged it into debt.

Are you excited for The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy? Line up in the comments and let us know.