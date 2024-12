Nintendo has released all sorts of icon designs for Switch Online subscribers throughout 2024 and now to wrap things up it's bringing back select designs you might have missed.

Like last year, you'll be able to redeem icons for a limited time - with the event running until 14th January 2025. Some of the icons up for grabs include characters and designs from series like Zelda, Mario and Mario Party.

Here's a full list of icons up for grabs (via GoNintendo):