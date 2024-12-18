Following the Switch eShop release of the intense Metroidvania Nine Sols with Sekiro-inspired combat in November, developer Red Candle Games has announced it's partnering with Fangamer for a physical release.
This site is currently the "exclusive retailer for the Nintendo Switch physical copy". No details have been shared just yet, but fans of this title can sign up now to be notified about the hard copy when it goes on sale at some point in 2025.
Here's a quick look at what you can expect:
When Nine Sols launched on the Switch last month - we praised the game's combat and progression while noting how it managed to rub away the blemishes occasionally found in the game's map and exploration.
"It's a really great blend of systems from other games with a fantastic revenge narrative. While aspects of the world design and 'Taopunk' style feel mismatched, there is always another enemy around the corner to fight, reminding you just how good the core gameplay is."