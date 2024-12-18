Following the Switch eShop release of the intense Metroidvania Nine Sols with Sekiro-inspired combat in November, developer Red Candle Games has announced it's partnering with Fangamer for a physical release.

This site is currently the "exclusive retailer for the Nintendo Switch physical copy". No details have been shared just yet, but fans of this title can sign up now to be notified about the hard copy when it goes on sale at some point in 2025.

Here's a quick look at what you can expect:





📢 Please note that 🎉 We are thrilled to announce our partnership with @Fangamer to release the physical edition of Nine Sols for the Nintendo Switch! 🎮✨📢 Please note that @Fangamer is currently the exclusive retailer for the Nintendo Switch physical copy. 🛒 Stay tuned for our latest updates!… pic.twitter.com/JXnmklAQa0 December 17, 2024

When Nine Sols launched on the Switch last month - we praised the game's combat and progression while noting how it managed to rub away the blemishes occasionally found in the game's map and exploration.