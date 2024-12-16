Off the back of its launch in October, Square Enix has today released an all-new update for Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, bringing the remake up to ver. 1.0.2.

A decent helping of new additions makes its way into the game this time around, including the ability to restart battles, quickly navigate menus via a shortcut button, display formations and adjust camera speed. There's also a good amount of bug-squashing, so the whole experience should play that bit better.

The full patch notes were shared on the Square Enix website and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven ver. 1.0.2 (Released 12th Dec 2024)

Additional Features

The following features have been added.

・Restart Battles

Players will now be able to return to their last save point or return to the title screen while in mid-battle.

・Display Obtained Formations

The Emperor appointment screen will now show whether or not the Formation tied to that class has already been obtained.

・Battle Menu Shortcut

Players will be able to return to the top of their Tech and Spell menus during battle via a shortcut button. (X on Switch controller, △ on PS4/PS5 controller, Y on Xbox controller.)

・Adjust Camera Speed

Added another increment level for adjusting camera speed in Settings.

Bug Fixes

The following issues have been fixed.

・An issue where players could not input more than three full-width characters in text fields while playing on Steam Deck.

・An issue where a debug character would appear during gameplay.

・An issue where recruitable characters in the tavern would not experience appropriate attribute gains.

・Issues when attempting to buy or sell items at shops.

・An issue where Shadow Servant and magic shield spell effects would not stack properly.

・An issue where TP would not be distributed properly to retinue members who did not take action during an encounter.

・Other minor bug fixes.

We found Romancing SaGa 2 to be a perfectly fine experience in our 6/10 review, calling it "a bit of an underwhelming RPG that has some unique gameplay mechanics". Here's hoping that the new update improves things a bit, eh?