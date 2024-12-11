The Super Mario Bros. Super Show is certainly unique. The animated show, which aired back in 1989, opened with live action segments starring Captain Lou Albano and Danny Wells as Mario and Luigi, respectively, with the bros. getting into some strange situations.

But did you know that the Korean version of the show is pretty different? It sure is, and we were reminded of its existence thanks to PrinceWatercress resharing clips on Bluesky.

The Korean version of the show isn't just a redub of the American show — the live action segments are all entirely unique and performed by South Korean actors Kim Eui Whan and Kim Jong-kook respectively.

The show was thought of as lost media, but various people have attempted to upload episodes online, with preservationist and streamer Cabbusses being one of the names who are helping to keep the show in people's minds.

In fact, Cabbusses has been re-uploading a bunch of episodes recently as some of them have been taken down from YouTube. The skits available so far are one based around ice cream, and one where Mario gets frozen. A few more will be uploaded in the coming days.

Outside of the live segments, the show is pretty much the same as its US counterpart, but the Korean version is extremely hard to find online. So we hugely appreciate everyone's efforts in keeping this version of the show "alive".

Were you aware of the Korean version of the Super Mario Bros. Super Show? Let us know in the comments.