The Super Mario Bros. Super Show is certainly unique. The animated show, which aired back in 1989, opened with live action segments starring Captain Lou Albano and Danny Wells as Mario and Luigi, respectively, with the bros. getting into some strange situations.
But did you know that the Korean version of the show is pretty different? It sure is, and we were reminded of its existence thanks to PrinceWatercress resharing clips on Bluesky.
The Korean version of the show isn't just a redub of the American show — the live action segments are all entirely unique and performed by South Korean actors Kim Eui Whan and Kim Jong-kook respectively.
The show was thought of as lost media, but various people have attempted to upload episodes online, with preservationist and streamer Cabbusses being one of the names who are helping to keep the show in people's minds.
In fact, Cabbusses has been re-uploading a bunch of episodes recently as some of them have been taken down from YouTube. The skits available so far are one based around ice cream, and one where Mario gets frozen. A few more will be uploaded in the coming days.
Outside of the live segments, the show is pretty much the same as its US counterpart, but the Korean version is extremely hard to find online. So we hugely appreciate everyone's efforts in keeping this version of the show "alive".
Were you aware of the Korean version of the Super Mario Bros. Super Show? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtube.com, via bsky.app]
Comments 10
"super korio"
just let me say something witty NL gosh darn not every comment needs to be an essay
Even Nintendo eventually caved and basically used the old show as their template for the SMB movie. The show was never bad.
Honestly, interesting tidbit. I was rather late to seeing the English version of it myself.
I'm still curious, as iirc, the wikipedia page had listed multiple episodes I could never find, which I would presume were live action. Iirc, one of them was supposed to feature the Ghostbusters cast.
Despite being a big Mario fan and knowing a lot of things about the series including pretty obscure ones (and I was even already subscribed to Cabbusses) I didn't know about this, pretty cool and hilarious fact - will definitely give these scenes a watch when I can also considering they will be good practice for my unfortunately still limited knowledge of Korean!
It's just like Power Rangers
In the Korean version, Mario and friends have to cook their own damn yakitori at the restaurant.
I loved the Super Mario Bros. super show. I personally think it’s much better than the Mario movie.
I watched the series this year. The live action segments are really something else.
I would like to watch the korean version with a translation.
The set isn't nearly as good as the U.S. version. Also it's just lacking something without the forced canned laughter.
@shiftbarackyeaugh Unless you're me, in which case every comment needs to be an essay. 😉
