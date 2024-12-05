Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Playtonic Friends, the publisher behind the Yooka-Laylee series, has announced that it is bringing the cosy cowboy farm sim, Cattle Country, to Switch in 2025.

Developed by Castle Pixel, this one plants a lot of Stardew Valley-shaped seeds. In Cattle Country, you'll be settling down in the Wild West, working on a ranch and making friends with the locals. With crops to be planted, cattle to be raised and NPCs to be wooed, the farm sim trappings are loud and clear. But this one also packs in explorable mines, bandits, and hunting to beef (pun absolutely intended) things up.

All this is wrapped up with some pretty pixel-art visuals and a trailer theme song that we fear we're going to be humming for the rest of the day. It all sounds very Stardew, yes, but we challenge you to point to one farm sim in recent years that hasn't had more than a little ConcernedApe inspiration sprinkled in there.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

Ranchin' and Handcraftin’ - Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you'll be rollin' up your sleeves and gettin' your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blue skies of Cattle Country.

Swappin' stories and settlin' in with your neighbours - Get to know the townsfolk, hear their stories, help them out. The people here are a hardy bunch - you’ve got be to survive here. But they have hearts as warm as a hearth in the wintertime if you make the effort to stoke the flames.

Beware of Bandits - Not everyone in Cattle Country is the warm and fuzzy type, so watch out for nefarious plots and shady characters. Protect your homestead and your community.

Rodeos to Romance - Making friends is a must in the Wilderness, relying on each other through thick and thin. But maybe you've got a yearnin' for more? With 18 romanceable characters, take a chance and grab love by the reigns.

Buried Treasure - Did yer hear? There's treasure in the mines, for those who are brave enough to look for it. From precious metals and minerals to bandit stashes. Grab your pickaxe and venture out into the thrill of prospecting.

Trackin' game in the wild - From bunnies to bovine, there's many a critter waiting in the woodlands for a keen adventurer. Hunting to eat or venturing out just to see all of nature’s wonders, it’s your call.

Cattle Country will ride onto Switch at some point in 2025, with a physical edition in tow from Silver Lining Interactive.

