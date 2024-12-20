Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

A new golf game for the Nintendo Switch – simply titled Mini Golf Simulator – has caught our attention thanks to the bizarre way in which it utilises the Switch's Joy-Con controllers.

Out now on the eShop, the Takahiro Miyazawa-developed game requires you to connect the wrist strap attachments in a way that allows one of the Joy-Con controllers to dangle, allowing you to effectively simulate the 'swing' of a golf club.

The official website says it "faithfully" recreates the feel of a putter, but we're not entirely convinced... How many putters have you used that connects the grip and the clubhead with a piece of string? Probably not many, we're guessing. Still, it's a fun, novel way to mix up the standard golf formula a bit.

We have to imagine, however, that some poor souls will wind up with some broken Joy-Con with this control method. You can imagine someone not quite tightening the wrist straps enough, swinging the controller with extra gusto, and whoosh. Away it goes. Into the TV. It's the Wii all over again.

If you want to give it a shot, mind you, the game's available now for the paltry sum of $5.20 on the US Nintendo eShop, so it's not going to be a major investment or anything. Could be perfect for a night with your mates; crack open the beers and start swinging those Joy-Con. Good times!

At the moment, the game isn't available via the UK or European eShop, but we'll let you know if this changes.

