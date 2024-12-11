Ahead of next year, the My Nintendo Store is offering two new themed calendars. One is available to regular members and the other is a Switch Online exclusive.

First up we have a Switch-themed calendar - available to everyone for 400 Platinum Points. As you can see, you've got all the latest Switch releases including Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and much more. Here's a look, along with a description:

Start the year with a brand new calendar featuring your favorite Nintendo characters!

Each month features familiar faces such as Mario and Luigi, Princess Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more. There's a handy stand included so you can display it on your desk too.

Next up is the Switch Online calendar for "Switch Online members only". Some of the artwork featured is taken from Super Mario Bros., Star Fox, Excitebike, Zelda and even Punch-Out!!. This will also set you back 400 Platinum Points.

"Go old school with a 2025 calendar featuring classic Nintendo games! Each month features characters and artwork from retro titles such as Super Mario Bros.™, Star Fox™, F-Zero X™, and more. There's a handy stand included so you can display it on your desk too."

Pricing and availability will differ depending on your region, and shipping fees also apply. On select stores, there's also a special 'Super Mario Villains Holiday Ornament' available for 500 Platinum Points.

Would you be interested in these calendars? Let us know in the comments.