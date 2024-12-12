Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has announced its first new Booster Pack, and it's coming to the game on 17th December 2024.

The new expansion is called Mythic Island and stars Mew EX, alongside Celebi EX, trainer card Blue, Aerodactyl EX, Marshadow, Morelull, and a handful of other newcomers. New cosmetic items and new solo battles will also be landing next week.

Alongside this new Booster Pack, The Pokémon Company has also revealed that TCG Pocket has been downloaded 60 million times since its launch back in October 2024.

It's worth noting that this isn't the big new expansion, which is coming in early 2025. Nor is trading in the game yet — that's also coming next year.

But Pokémon TCG Pocket is proving hugely popular, to the surprise of no one. And this new pack looks absolutely lovey.

Are you still playing TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments.