The Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed developers are still releasing new updates for the game and the second major one has now arrived.

This "second patch" for the game fixes some issues and also makes various improvements to the game. Most notably there is a fix tied to "extra content movies" not unlocking correctly. Here's the full rundown via the official Steam game page:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - Version 1.0.4 (November 27, 2024)



Fixed an issue with extra content movies not getting unlocked correctly



Fixed various quest progression issues from occurring



Fixed an issue with the "An Epic Journey" and "Out of my way" achievements/trophies not triggering correctly



Fixed an issue with the "Blue House" concept art sketch not being awarded under specific circumstances



Fixed gargoyles that caused mickey to get stuck on them.



Various Audio fixes and improvements



Spelling and localisation fixes and improvements

In some related news, a sales update from Embracer (the parent company of THQ Nordic) earlier this month revealed how Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed was "well received by players but initial digital sales were slower than expected". Unfortunately, no sales figures were provided alongside this update. (via IGN).

If you are curious to learn more about this game, you can download a demo from the Switch eShop, or check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We thought the new lick of paint for the Switch release worked wonders, awarding it eight out of ten stars.