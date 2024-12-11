Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Publisher and developer HiWarp initially announced that the gorgeous aquatic adventure Naiad would flow onto Switch in 2022. That, obviously, never happened, but after a further two years of waiting, last night's Wholesome Snack showcase finally delivered.

Naiad's appearance in the presentation was enough of a surprise, but the dev had even more magic in store as it announced that it was shadow-dropping onto the Switch eShop there and then! That's right, those in North America can pick this one up right now for $17.99.

You might have noticed that we only mentioned the NA eShop there, and that's because it hasn't made its way to the European storefront just yet. The developer took to Twitter to confirm that those with an EU account will have to wait until 23rd December to get their hands on this one thanks to Nintendo's "special holidays calendar". Hey, that's not too far away, we guess.

But back to the game itself. Naiad is a stunning swimming adventure, where you play as a river spirit making her way downstream and helping her animal pals along the way. If chilled puzzlers are your vibe, this might just be one for you — heck, if you like any game that's easy on the eye, then this could be worth a look.

If the above trailer hasn't whet your appetite, here's a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots:

- A relaxing wholesome experience.

- Unique and dreamy visuals.

- Cute adorable animal friends.

- Fun and peaceful interactions.

- An original story about nature.

- Immersive music and sound design.A beautiful river to explore.

- Entirely made using own assets.

- Created with love by a ‘solo dev’.

- No death / violence.

- No hyper-realism / last-gen graphics.

If you only have a European eShop account, you'll have to sit tight on this one for another two weeks, but those in North America can dive in today — alright, don't rub it in too much!