If you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, you might be feeling like this year has been pretty stacked for new games on both the regular tier and the Expansion Pack. Sure, not all of them have been all-timers — we don't expect many people were asking for Urban Champion or Alleyway — but the variety is impressive.

And, as it turns out, 2024 has seen the highest number of games added to NSO in North America. Artist and animator SmashToons, also known as Dalton Brown, has been keeping track of every Nintendo Switch Online release in North America since the service arrived in 2018.

SmashToons shared his spreadsheet on Bluesky, with the addition of Tetris and Tetris DX this week, 2024 has just surpassed 2023's NSO additions by one game — 56 to 2023's 55.

Updated the #NSO chart with today's addition of Tetris NES & Tetris DX. I had already added Tetris NES last time, but the addition of DX means that 2024 has officially seen more games added to the North American app than any other year of the service, narrowly passing 2023. — SmashToons (@smashtoons.com) 2024-12-12T01:21:23.394Z

That's pretty impressive, given that 2023 saw the Game Boy, GBA, and N64 Mature apps debut. Those three apps brought with them a healthy amount of new games, but 2024 has been delivering on all fronts.

NSO started strong this year with Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age on the GBA app. Perfect Dark and Banjo-Tooie arrived on N64 (the former on the Mature app). Metroid: Zero Mission was a GBA highlight. ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron was one of only three Genesis additions. And Donkey Kong Land has been tearing up the Game Boy app over the past month.

2024 NSO drops are likely done for the year, so it'll be interesting to see if 2025 will surpass this number. And, of course, what the Switch successor will bring in terms of NSO.

