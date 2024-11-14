After the long-awaited rollout of Stardew Valley earlier this month on the Switch, the game's creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has now released a new patch bumping the game up to Version 1.6.9.37.

According to the creator, this new update for Nintendo's hybrid system allows you to "put hats back on pets now". It also fixes the "bomb crash, disappearing chickens, and more". This follows our story last week about how players were removing pet hats to combat performance issues in the game.

Barone has also noted in this latest update on social media how there will be "further patches" to Stardew Valley on consoles to "fix additional bugs" and eventually "get it in sync" with where the PC version is currently at.

In case you missed the big 1.6 update for Stardew Valley it delivers multiple new festivals, a brand new farm layout, a new "mastery" system, the ability to have multiple pets and also adds a new Lost Items Shop. There's much more as well, which you can learn about on the official changelog.

