Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 783k

Sonic X Shadow Generations has only been out for a couple of weeks, and the modding community has already got it running with an improved frame rate on Switch.

Uploaded to Github by user 'Masagrator' and demonstrated in the above video from Pixelacos Gameplays, the mod gets the Sonic portions of the game running at a fairly solid 60fps, with very few dips. The video description claims that the footage comes from a real, non-overclocked Switch, running with 720p resolution.

Importantly, the mod only appears to work for the Sonic storyline, with some commenters on the above video claiming that it regularly crashes in the newly added Shadow portion.

It looks rather impressive and is a tidy step up from Sonic Team's official Switch offering. In Digital Foundry's technical analysis of the new Generations package, the outlet noted "constant stutter" in the Switch version, with the Sonic gameplay running at a "super-weird 31.5fps".

Naturally, this frame-rate-boosting mod means nothing to the official version (it is a mod, after all), but it's cool to see how smooth things could have looked on the Nintendo hybrid. As a reminder, the blue blur's last series entry, Sonic Superstars, ran at 60fps as standard on Switch, though even this was subject to the odd drop.

Maybe Sonic Team will get things up to the big 60 for 'Switch 2', eh? Let's hope so.