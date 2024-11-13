Even though the Switch is nearing the end of its lifespan, Nintendo is still offering up some valuable nuggets of advice for both new and current owners. After all, we want these devices to last as long as possible, right?

In a social media post, the company's customer service branch has warned users to be mindful of where they leave their Switch consoles and accessories when in the presence of any pets. It states that pet saliva and urine can cause systems to malfunction due to excess water exposure. Duh.

Pretty obvious stuff, really, but it's good to keep it in mind if you're looking to preserve your Switch for as long as possible. Dogs in particular can be seriously cheeky little gits at times, and before you know it, your Joy-Con controllers will give off a suspicious whiff of ammonia.

Chances are, however, if you're anything like us, then you've been keeping your Switch in near-perfect nick since 2017 (or whenever you happened to pick one up). They're precious, and they need to be cared for. Until the 'Switch 2' launches with backwards compatibility, that is, and our current systems are left to gather dust.

Wheeey.