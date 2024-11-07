Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket feels like it's only just left the door, but the support has been coming thick and fast over the last week. Today, a brand new event has got underway and it promises some shiny Emblems for your player profile if you can prove your skills in battle.

The 'Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1' kicked off today and runs until 28th November. In this one, you'll take part in a series of Versus Battles to prove you're the very best (like no one ever was). There's an Emblem up for grabs for all those who participate, which can be pinned to your profile to showcase your triumphs.

Naturally, the more battles you win, the better Emblem you stand a chance of getting. You'll find the full list of event Emblems and win requirements below:

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Rewards

1 win: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem

5 wins: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem

25 wins: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem

45 wins: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem

You can enter the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 by heading to the 'Battle' section of the TCG Pocket app, selecting 'Versus' and then tapping 'Event Match'.

If you're after tips on how to build the best Battle Deck, you can find our ever-growing list of Deck guides below.