In celebration of the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trading Card Game expansion, Surging Sparks, The Pokémon Company has set a new Guinness World Record with a mammoth 24-hour livestream.

With the assistance of 30 Pokémon content creators, the stream is now officially the longest unboxing livestream to date (previously held by Lucasfilm's 18-hour Star Wars: The Force Awakens unboxing stream from 2015).

During this attempt, the hosts opened over 1,500 booster packs, revealing at least 20,000 cards, and unwrapped a whole host of official Pokémon Center products including plushies, Poké Ball tins and calendars.

And if you're wondering what happens to all of those cards, thousands of them are currently being collated into binders before being donated to charities (including Barnardo's, in the UK) ahead of the holidays.

You can watch the full 24 hours of pack-opening goodness in the record-setting stream on Twitch — you know, if you have a full day to spare. Congratulations to all those involved!