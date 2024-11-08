Marvelous launched its new action RPG Farmagia on the Switch last week and it's now been announced the title will be receiving some free DLC skins the month.

Starting this week, players can now receive a free "baby tomato" themed Afanc skin. Here's a bit about this character (via Gematsu):

"A bit of a prankster, Afanc delights in startling other monsters by shouting from the cover of a tree. When amplified by their magic microphone, their shouts can be powerful enough to cause their victim to faint."

This skin will be followed by "Great Sphinx" Griffie on 14th November, "Honey Flan" Kissie on 21st November, and "Melty" Buncle on 28th November. Here's a look at each skin:

You can find out more about this new release in our review here on Nintendo Life. We said it offered up "a fun and solid experience" for fans of the fantasy genre. You can see the official Switch launch trailer below this.