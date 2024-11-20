If you're in the market for an N64 Controller for Nintendo Switch Online, then you're in luck. Nintendo is currently hosting a Black Friday discount on the peripheral, knocking it down from £39.99 to £27.99 (or €34.99 down from €49.99 in the EU).

Naturally, you will need to ensure you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online in order to add the product to your basket, while actually playing N64 games on your Switch requires a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the highest tier available.

Still, it's a tasty little discount if you've yet to take the plunge. There's no doubt in our eyes that the N64 games available on Switch feel significantly better to control when used via an official N64 pad. It just feels right, y'know?

Nintendo recently expanded the 'Mature' N64 app with two additional games – Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – while the standard app recently received Rare's platforming sequel Banjo-Tooie. Otherwise, some of the system's biggest games such as Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and F-Zero X are all available to play with the relevant NSO subscription.

