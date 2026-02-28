And here we are, after nine Pokémon polls covering every generation, it's time for the showdown: Who will you choose as the very best Pokémon ever?

Today, we present the winning Pocket Monster from each of our previous polls (now closed) for the final nine-way battle to find out the overall Pokémon champion.

Our thanks to everybody who voted in the Gen polls. Below you'll find the candidates competing today, including the percentage of the vote they won in their respective polls and an extract from their Pokédex entry. We've also included the runners-up on each generation's podium.

And at the bottom you'll find the poll, naturally. But before you vote, let's meet the nine contenders vying for their laurels, their crown, their Poké-rona, if you will, kicking off with a very familiar face...

Generation I Poll Winner - Charizard (7%)

If Charizard becomes truly angered, the flame at the tip of its tail burns in a light blue shade.

Runners-up: Gengar (5.72%), Bulbasaur (5.21%)

Generation II Poll Winner - Umbreon (7.5%)

When exposed to the moon’s aura, the rings on its body glow faintly and it gains a mysterious power.

Runners-up: Lugia (6.02%), Tiranitar (5.85%)

Generation III Poll Winner - Rayquaza (8.83%)

Rayquaza is said to have lived for hundreds of millions of years. Legends remain of how it put to rest the clash between Kyogre and Groudon.

Runners-up: Gardevoir (6.77%), Mudkip (5.69%)

Generation IV Poll Winner - Lucario (9.23%)

By reading the auras of all things, it can tell how others are feeling from over half a mile away.

Runners-up: Garchomp (6.77%), Piplup (5.09%)

Generation V Poll Winner - Chandelure (8.33%)

Being consumed in Chandelure's flame burns up the spirit, leaving the body behind.

Runners-up: Volcarona (4.81%), Zoroark (4.71%)

Generation VI Poll Winner - Greninja (14.92%)

It creates throwing stars out of compressed water. When it spins them and throws them at high speed, these stars can split metal in two.

Runners-up: Aegislash (7.75%), Sylveon (6.78%)

Generation VII Poll Winner - Mimikyu (12.12%)

This Pokémon lives in dark places untouched by sunlight. When it appears before humans, it hides itself under a cloth that resembles a Pikachu.

Runners-up: Decidueye (9.08%), Rowlet (8.66%)

Generation VIII Poll Winner - Corviknight (7.86%)

Although its wings have partly turned to steel and become heavy as a result, this Pokémon flies through the skies with ease.

Runners-up: Dragapult (7.47%), Toxtricity (5.83%)

Generation IX Poll Winner - Ceruledge (10.56%)

The fiery blades on its arms burn fiercely with the lingering resentment of a sword wielder who fell before accomplishing their goal.

Runners-up: Tinkaton (8.4%), Sprigatito (5%)

That's your lot - at least until Gen 10 arrives!

Until then, it's time to decide which is your favourite Pokémon from that stellar cross-gen lineup. Remember, you can only choose one!

From these Gen I-IX poll-winners, which is your favourite Pokémon? Charizard (#0006) Umbreon (#0197) Rayquaza (#0384) Lucario (#0448) Chandelure (#0609) Greninja (#0658) Mimikyu (#0778) Corviknight (#0823) Ceruledge (#0937) From these Gen I-IX poll-winners, which is your favourite Pokémon? (608 votes) Charizard (#0006) 26 % Umbreon (#0197) 18 % Rayquaza (#0384) 10 % Lucario (#0448) 9 % Chandelure (#0609) 8 % Greninja (#0658) 8 % Mimikyu (#0778) 11 % Corviknight (#0823) 5 % Ceruledge (#0937) 4 %

Let us know if any of the poll-winners surprised you in the usual place — honestly, we were expecting a few more starter evolutions and were pleasantly surprised there were only two! — and thank you for voting!