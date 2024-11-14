Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

2022's delightful top-down dungeon crawler, Dungeons of Dreadrock, is getting a sequel. Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret arrives on the Switch eShop on 28th November and it looks just as tasty as its predecessor.

This one picks up exactly where the previous puzzler left off. This time, you'll substitute the small blade and green hood (ringing any bells?) of the first game's hero for the staff of a priestess of the Order of the Flame. With your magic powers in tow, you'll have to journey through 100 new dungeon-crawling levels, polishing off little Zelda-esque puzzles along the way.

Developer Christoph Minnameier cites genre classics like Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder as points of inspiration, and the top-down perspective and pretty pixel art reminded us of The Minish Cap in our review of the first game. It's not an outright Hylian adventure, but the series' dungeon vibes are all there in the above trailer — albeit with grid-based movement.

Here's the game's official blurb and some screenshots for you to see what this one has in store:

As a priestess of the Order of the Flame, you have been sent to Dreadrock Dale. Begin your quest to uncover the ancient caverns of Dreadrock Mountain and retrieve the Crown of Wisdom. Along the way, discover your true identity and unravel your destiny. Will you remain loyal to the Holy Mother, or will you forsake the Order to protect the children who depend on you? Navigate through 100 levels filled with challenging puzzles, deadly traps, and fierce enemies as you fight to shape your own fate.

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret is now available to pre-order on the Switch eShop for £13.49 / €14.99 / $14.99.

