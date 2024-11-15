Publisher Dear Villagers has just released Mindcop on the Nintendo Switch, a wacky 'whodunnit' adventure game in which you play as a detective with the curious ability to dive into the minds of his suspects.
Developed by Andre Gareis, who spent six years creating the game out of a deep passion for the detective genre, Mindcop boasts gorgeous cartoon visuals with noir-esque lighting and excellent voice acting to bring the eclectic cast of characters to life.
When interrogating a suspect, you can dive into their mind and solve brain puzzles to unlock clues and topics to use during conversations. You have five days to solve the murders, with every decision you make potentially adding a time cost to your case.
It sounds awesome, and we love the whole early-2000s Cartoon Network vibe with the visuals. This could easily sit alongside something like Ed, Edd n Eddy or The Cramp Twins. Just, y'know, with a bit more murder and stuff.
Let's check out the key features:
WHODUNNIT DETECTIVE GAME - Use your Mindcop capabilities to uncover secrets and unravel people’s lies to find the true suspect of this town’s murder.
MINDSURF - As the Mindcop you can attempt to sneak into the mind of one of the suspects. This plays out as real-time puzzle game. Complete it and explore their « Sea of Thoughts » to get clues and topics to use in conversation.
TIME - You have 5 days to solve this murder and every action comes with a time cost. As the Mindcop, make tough decisions on what is worth your time and what will lead you to dead ends. Choose well and discover two different endings.
Mindcop is available to download via the Switch eShop for £12.99 / $14.99, with an additional 10% discount applied until 21st November 2024.
Will you be checking out Mindcop on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down in the usual place.
Interesting, will consider getting it at some point now that I know it exists and that it's also on Switch!
Was watching the trailer for this last night. Found it intriguing, but not quite fully appealing. I tend to like games that employ greyscale, but there was something about this that left me unconvinced. Ima wait for word-of-mouth.
Looks pretty good actually. To continue with the cartoon network references I'd say it also has some Courage the Cowardly Dog vibes. Hoping for an nl (mini) review
Tried out the demo for this before it came out, and the controls for inspecting objects just kinda broke most of the time, only letting me move along the horizontal axis. Seems to have been addressed since the Switch demo didn't have the same issue come up when I was trying to get an idea of the Switch performance, though movement still feels like it could be just a little faster - it's acceptable for the kind of game this is, though. Reviews so far are favorable, so I will probably get it down the line, but it's harder to justify getting games at launch right before the holidays when they'll probably be discounted more in just a month or so. (Also, it's another case of the Switch icon having no logo. I wish Nintendo enforced their guidelines more rigidly - always frustrating when games basically assign their Windows desktop icons to console version icons.)
