Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Publisher Dear Villagers has just released Mindcop on the Nintendo Switch, a wacky 'whodunnit' adventure game in which you play as a detective with the curious ability to dive into the minds of his suspects.

Developed by Andre Gareis, who spent six years creating the game out of a deep passion for the detective genre, Mindcop boasts gorgeous cartoon visuals with noir-esque lighting and excellent voice acting to bring the eclectic cast of characters to life.

When interrogating a suspect, you can dive into their mind and solve brain puzzles to unlock clues and topics to use during conversations. You have five days to solve the murders, with every decision you make potentially adding a time cost to your case.

It sounds awesome, and we love the whole early-2000s Cartoon Network vibe with the visuals. This could easily sit alongside something like Ed, Edd n Eddy or The Cramp Twins. Just, y'know, with a bit more murder and stuff.

Let's check out the key features:

WHODUNNIT DETECTIVE GAME - Use your Mindcop capabilities to uncover secrets and unravel people’s lies to find the true suspect of this town’s murder. MINDSURF - As the Mindcop you can attempt to sneak into the mind of one of the suspects. This plays out as real-time puzzle game. Complete it and explore their « Sea of Thoughts » to get clues and topics to use in conversation. TIME - You have 5 days to solve this murder and every action comes with a time cost. As the Mindcop, make tough decisions on what is worth your time and what will lead you to dead ends. Choose well and discover two different endings.

Mindcop is available to download via the Switch eShop for £12.99 / $14.99, with an additional 10% discount applied until 21st November 2024.

Will you be checking out Mindcop on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down in the usual place.