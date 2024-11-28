Nightdive Studios has released a new patch for Killing Time: Resurrected on Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.1 and adding a wealth of new features and improvements.

The highlights here include the ability to toggle low and high res weapons and actors independently of one another, the ability to burn enemies to cinders with fire attacks, and a new 'Duncan Chase' mode that can be activated by setting your player name to "DUNCAN" at the beginning. We've yet to test this out, so we can't comment on what it does, exactly, but we'll give it a whirl shortly and update this article with the details.

Update: Yep, as we'd suspected, 'Duncan Chase' mode effectively adds the character of Duncan (a.k.a. the Egyptian God 'Set') into the game right from the start, constantly stalking you. To aid in your escape from Duncan, the FMV sequences have also been disabled.