Killing Time: Resurrected
Image: Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios has released a new patch for Killing Time: Resurrected on Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.1 and adding a wealth of new features and improvements.

The highlights here include the ability to toggle low and high res weapons and actors independently of one another, the ability to burn enemies to cinders with fire attacks, and a new 'Duncan Chase' mode that can be activated by setting your player name to "DUNCAN" at the beginning. We've yet to test this out, so we can't comment on what it does, exactly, but we'll give it a whirl shortly and update this article with the details.

Watch on YouTube

Update: Yep, as we'd suspected, 'Duncan Chase' mode effectively adds the character of Duncan (a.k.a. the Egyptian God 'Set') into the game right from the start, constantly stalking you. To aid in your escape from Duncan, the FMV sequences have also been disabled.

And now, let's check out the full list of patch notes.

New Features:

  • Added ability to switch between low- and hi-res weapons and actors independently
  • Added bindable crouch toggle input action
  • Added ability to burn enemies to cinders with fire attacks
  • Dead players will now respawn if the “fire” button is pressed
  • Added “Duncan Chase” mode - set the player’s name to “DUNCAN” at the beginning of a new game to activate
  • Improved appearance of title screen for non-English localizations
  • Separate settings are now available for linear filtering of sprites, world textures, and weapons
  • Health spheres now appear with an improved perspective and fade out when close to despawning
  • Improved localization
  • Increased frame rate of intro and ending videos to 24 FPS
  • Improved alpha channels of numerous ghost videos
  • Improved appearance of 3D skybox
  • More enemies now utilize 8-rotation death sprites
  • High-resolution chef now uses its original death sound effect

Fixed Issues:

  • Fixed issue where swinging doors could become stuck or the player could become stuck inside them
  • Fixed rare issue where the sky texture could appear incorrect or non-sky surfaces could render as sky
  • Fixed occasional issue of music not resuming after loading a saved game or stopping when ending a game and returning to the title screen or viewing the credits
  • Fixed some teleports causing player view or enemy positions to interpolate improperly
  • Fixed doors sometimes not rendering when dynamic lighting was disabled
  • Fixed issue where state of levels could carry across loading of saved games
  • Fixed issue where Duncan could spawn at the beginning of a new game
  • Optimized line-of-sight checking algorithm
  • Enhanced memory management for image resources
  • Fixed incorrect offsets for right side automap inventory background
  • Video subtitle spelling and grammar fixes
  • OG Ending video in Vault now plays back correctly
  • Duck quack animation speed more closely matches original version
  • Duncan is even more resistant to teleporting outside the valid area of levels
  • Outline around flamethrower sprites removed
  • A graphics caching hitch could occur when the “Set Head” enemy fired its projectile
  • Ankh and melee related achievements no longer count destroying Molotov cocktails for their unlock requirements
  • Fixed warped and see-through wall textures with mipmapping enabled
  • Fixed frame timing issue which could cause stuttering when vsync was enabled
  • Improved input accumulation handling for sub-60 FPS scenarios (low-spec hardware only)
  • Fixed lingering mouse cursor when using quicksave and quickload features
  • Fixed mouse speed calculation issue
  • Improved behavior of mouse sensitivity slider in menu
  • Editing: Sky textures specified in mapinfo.json are now fully respected
  • hud_scale console variable behavior corrected

There you have it – not a bad update at all! Nightdive Studios is also hard at work on remastering The Thing for the Nintendo Switch. Although it's yet to receive a firm release date, the team is still adamant that it will launch before the end of the year.

Have you been playing Killing Time: Resurrected on Switch? What are your thoughts on the game so far? Let us know with a comment down below.

[source store.steampowered.com]