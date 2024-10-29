Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

After sitting in the "early 2025" release window for a good few months, XSEED Games has today announced that Nihon Falcom's Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be making its way to Western Switch eShops on 7th January 2025.

This one initially launched in Japan in April 2023 as a remaster of the 2010 PSP title with added difficulty options, quality-of-life improvements and all-new voiceovers. The announcement of the Western localisation was leaked earlier this year, but we're pleased to know that we won't have too long to wait before it arrives.

For those who missed out on the original, Oath in Felghana will see you playing as red-haired hero Adol, arriving in the titular land only to find it swarming with criminals, monsters and natural disasters. Naturally, you'll be sticking around to help everyone out (this is a classic RPG, after all), all while taking on a greedy landlord who appears to be profiting from the dire situation.

You'll find a rundown of the remaster's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Refined Visual Variety: Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £24.99 / $29.99. For those who prefer their games a little more physical, a "Refined Edition" boxed release is also up for pre-order from various retailers in North America via the Marvelous USA website. For $59.99, this physical release bundles in an acrylic diorama stand, CD soundtrack, microfibre cloth and postcard set — perfect for those Ys fans with a love for a bit o' merch.