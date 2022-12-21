It's been a busy week for Falcom, but the legendary Japanese developer has even more news to share for its 2023 plans. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Ryoktuya2089 via Gematsu), Falcom President Toshihiro Kondo said that the company wants to release three "refined" titles in total, following the announcement of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana.
Previously, Kondo has gone on record stating that up to the end of September 2023, Falcom wants to release three titles for the Switch. Ys Memoire, the enhanced rerelease of the 2010 PSP action RPG Ys: The Oath in Felghana, is due to launch on the Switch in Spring 2023, meaning the remaining two titles Kondo is teasing will likely be coming to Switch. Whether these are other refined Ys titles or not, we're yet to know.
In the same interview, Kondo also confirmed that the upcoming refined version will run at 60fps, and will be getting balance adjustments and high-resolution textures for its Switch release.
The upcoming rerelease, which originally launched in Japan on PC in 2005, sees series stalwarts Adol and Dogi return to Dogi's hometown of Felghana, only to find that there's something not quite right. The game is a remake of Wanderers from Ys, the PC-8800 and 9800 series game, and it serves as the third entry in the Ys series.
2023 is looking like a very busy year for Falcom, particularly in the west. The developer's other major series — the Trails/Kiseki series — will be getting two brand new English releases next year. The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, the direct sequel to Trails from Zero, launches in March, while the game after the Cold Steel Saga, Trails into Reverie, is coming out in July. Not only that, but The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails — a spin-off — will be making its Switch debut sometime next year.
[source ryokutya2089.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments (15)
I predict they would also release "Refined" versions of Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim, and Ys SEVEN.
Ys: Memories of Celceta got a PS4 remaster while Ys Origin was released on Switch and PS4.
That said, I would love Switch remasters of every Ys game. And it would be amazing if Ys V (the lost one) gets a canon remake as well.
So many jrpgs. Is this a new golden age?
Haven't seen this many RPGs on a Nintendo console since the Snes, and I love it
Falcom is FULLY on-board the Switch train now, thanks in large part to NIS. Love it.
BTW, The Oath in Felghana might be an older game, but it's a stone cold classic. It's Falcom's Symphony of the Night, Super Metroid, etc. One of those perfectly paced older games with a deeply satisfying campaign that can be replayed endlessly.
I'd love to see another remaster of Ys I & II. The PSP collection was great, but those classics deserve another go on modern platforms.
Memories of Celceta would be nice as well.
Ys 8 on the Switch was a fun game. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a ‘refined’ game, but it certainly had a charm and amused me for a month.
Nice to see Falcom more open to Nintendo these days
@Hydra_Spectre I know Ys V was only on the SNES and PS2.
Though I remember now that it is shocking that the PS2 version of Ys III doesn't even have scrolling (flick-screen scrolling), something that even the 1980s computers that the game originally appeared on could do. Like, WTF Taito (and whichever developer they contracted)?
@Hydra_Spectre
Judging by the Interview it more feels like they want to bring Ys I & II to switch then any other, since Memories did get a PS4 re-release it would have been that back then.
Ofc i wish that Ys V and VI would be those 2 they mention, because these NEED the Refinement the most.
Please please bring Trails in the Sky! I just want to start the trails series from the beginning 😩
@Iamcardboard I feel the same. I would really rather start the Trails series from the very beginning.
@Ralizah Seemed like Ys 1 and 2 had a thousand ports already.
I guess the most recent was the TurboGrafx Mini (where it seems it was one of only a couple games to get both the Japanese and English versions included, a game I don't think many people were necessarily asking for both languages variants for ).
Ys 6 being the same engine as Felghana and Origin sounds like a good guess
I would love a remaster of Ys 1 & 2 Chronicles and Ys 7, my dream is to have all Ys games on one console and that could be a reality.
Memories of Celceta as well as 1 & 2 Chronicles feel like no-brainers as ports needed on Switch.
@Iamcardboard so much this.
