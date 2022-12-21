It's been a busy week for Falcom, but the legendary Japanese developer has even more news to share for its 2023 plans. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Ryoktuya2089 via Gematsu), Falcom President Toshihiro Kondo said that the company wants to release three "refined" titles in total, following the announcement of Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana.

Previously, Kondo has gone on record stating that up to the end of September 2023, Falcom wants to release three titles for the Switch. Ys Memoire, the enhanced rerelease of the 2010 PSP action RPG Ys: The Oath in Felghana, is due to launch on the Switch in Spring 2023, meaning the remaining two titles Kondo is teasing will likely be coming to Switch. Whether these are other refined Ys titles or not, we're yet to know.

In the same interview, Kondo also confirmed that the upcoming refined version will run at 60fps, and will be getting balance adjustments and high-resolution textures for its Switch release.

The upcoming rerelease, which originally launched in Japan on PC in 2005, sees series stalwarts Adol and Dogi return to Dogi's hometown of Felghana, only to find that there's something not quite right. The game is a remake of Wanderers from Ys, the PC-8800 and 9800 series game, and it serves as the third entry in the Ys series.

2023 is looking like a very busy year for Falcom, particularly in the west. The developer's other major series — the Trails/Kiseki series — will be getting two brand new English releases next year. The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, the direct sequel to Trails from Zero, launches in March, while the game after the Cold Steel Saga, Trails into Reverie, is coming out in July. Not only that, but The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails — a spin-off — will be making its Switch debut sometime next year.