Anticipation for Nintendo's successor to the Switch (which we've been affectionately calling the 'Switch 2' until further notice) is reaching almost impossible levels ahead of an expected reveal before the end of the current fiscal year.

Excitement is in the air, and one person who's feeling the hype is none other than Devolver Digital's COO, Graeme Struthers. In speaking with Gamereactor (thanks, Nintendo Everything) about the upcoming release for Neva, Struthers heaped praise on the Nintendo Switch for its approachability with indie titles.

"A lot of the people who work at Devolver and a lot of the developers at Devolver at Nintendo fans, so to work with Nintendo is something we've always wanted to do. And the Switch device, it's done something that was perhaps against the trend; it wasn't high definition, it was a straighforward proposition, and that made it more indie-friendly. "It's more challenging for 'AAA' to try to work in that place, so I think we also benefited from this. So we've done great, I think we've released something like 50 different games on Switch now."

Struthers then expressed his excitement for Nintendo's upcoming 'Switch 2' and said he hoped to see Devolver games on the system, including Neva:

"We're excited about whatever Nintendo wants to do next, and we have to wait, like everybody, to see what that is. But yeah, we're excited. I'm pretty sure you'll see some of our games, maybe even this one. We'd like to imagine it'll have a place on that platform, but we'll have to see."

Hopefully we'll be put out of our misery pretty soon, then! We've love to see Devolver Digital continue to support new Nintendo platforms in the future, so fingers crossed the new hardware will allow for easy development.