Sega has already had some success on the big screen and now it's looking to expand on this with a movie based on its Shinobi franchise.

This Universal movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, with Ken Kobayashi (Sunny, Move On) writing the screenplay adaptation of the side-scrolling hack-and-slash which originally debuted in arcades in 1987.

Since Joe Musashi's first game, the franchise has spawned sequels, spin-offs, sold over five million copies worldwide and there's also a new game on the way as part of Sega's initiative to revive its classic library of games. Some footage of this new game even leaked earlier this year.

Here's some information about the talent producing this upcoming Shinobi movie (via Deadline):

"Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the movie through Marc Platt Productions alongside Dmitri M. Johnson through Story Kitchen and Toru Nakahara for Sega. Mike Goldberg will executive produce alongside Timothy I. Stevenson, who is co-producing."

Universal, as you'll likely already know, is also responsible for the recent movie adaptations of Super Mario Bros. and Five Nights at Freddy's series.

Apart from Shinobi and the Sonic 3 movie (which is out in cinemas this December), a Streets of Rage movie has also been announced. When we find out more about this new project, we'll let you know.