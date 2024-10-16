Atlus's latest RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio launched on PlayStation, Xbox and PC last week and, according to our friends at Push Square and Pure Xbox, it's really rather good. Naturally, a game of this size didn't end up making it to Switch, but that hasn't stopped some from playing it on a Nintendo handheld all the same (thanks, GamesRadar).

Reddit user bjatman8008 took to the game's forum to share their somewhat unconventional set-up for the epic RPG: a New 3DS XL. Yes, you read that correctly, they are playing it on Nintendo's 2014 clamshell console.

It ain't much, but in the following video, you'll see bjatman8008 showcase the opening cutscene and a little gameplay through the New 3DS XL's (comparatively) dinky screen. Ahh, just the way Atlus intended it to be played...

Of course, Metaphor isn't running on the 3DS in this instance — notice the lack of flames coming from it — instead, as explained in the thread, the user is simply streaming their PC copy of the game to a modded handheld. Maybe a little disappointing for those hoping some sneaky version had been ported over, but it's still an option for anyone who really wanted to swap their big screen and comfortable controller for, well, this.

Now then, is anyone up for a full 70+ 3DS playthrough?