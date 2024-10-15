It's hard to stand out from the crowd in the fighting game genre these days, but developer Kayac is taking a novel approach with 'Ketsu Battler,' which is set to launch on the Japanese eShop on 12th December. You see, instead of memorising hit boxes and complex button combos, this battler is won by whoever can shake their butt the best (thanks, Gematsu).

Yes, you read that right. Ketsu Battler is a one-on-one fighting game that asks you to tuck your Joy-Con into your waistband and shake your behind to pull off combat moves. The on-screen fighters each have swords protruding from their posterior, naturally, and they flip around the screen according to your, ahem, movements.

You know what, it's the kind of thing that needs to be seen to be believed. Here's a first look at some gameplay courtesy of the @KetsuBattler Twitter account:

Something similar appeared as one of the weird minigames in last year's Everybody 1-2-Switch!, but you've got to respect how this one really leans into the nonsense.

There's no sign of whether Ketsu Battler will make the jump to Western eShops at the moment, but we can live in hope. Pair this with that weird eShop release that requires your Joy-Con to be put in a toilet roll, and you've got yourself one hell of a game night.