There have been some strange uses for Switch Joy-Cons over the past six years of the console's existence. We've strapped them to our legs to kick footballs in Nintendo Switch Sports, held them vertically to milk virtual cows in 1-2 Switch and let's not forget the discovery that they can be used as a stand-in Wii remote sensor. But no game has come up with quite as weird a use for them as the recently released Give me toilet paper!

Instead of waving the remote around or holding it at a funny angle, this new title from publisher Takahiro Miyazawa requires you to pop a Joy-Con inside of a roll of toilet paper and roll it around to control the movements of a virtual toilet tissue on screen.

Give me toilet paper! will have you navigating a series of trap doors, lasers and baddie toilet rolls (yes, you read that right, these ones have got nasty red spikes on them — ouch) to help deliver the much-needed package to a man, well, in need.

If it sounds weird, that's because it is. You can check out a little more info about the game and some screenshots from its eShop page below:

This is an action game in which you prepare toilet paper with a Joy-Con™ in it and roll it around on a board. There is a toilet paper in the game that is linked to your toilet paper. If you roll your toilet paper left and right, the toilet paper in the game will also roll left and right. "Oh my God! There's no toilet paper!" Let's help a man in big trouble! You are the ordinary toilet paper in every house, but you can roll at will. And now there is a man in need of toilet paper! You start from the ceiling of the toilet and go your way to the man. But all sorts of traps await you along the way! Help the man by avoiding or taking advantage of them.

The visuals look pretty rudimentary, we'll admit, but this is a game where you drop a toilet roll through a dangerous maze so there is no use going in expecting Breath of the Wild now, is there?

Give me toilet paper! is now available to download from the Switch eShop for the cheap price of £3.60 / 4,00€ / $5.00. Is this GOTY material? Probably not. But it's a small price to pay for an evening of weird entertainment, we guess.

