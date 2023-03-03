There have been some strange uses for Switch Joy-Cons over the past six years of the console's existence. We've strapped them to our legs to kick footballs in Nintendo Switch Sports, held them vertically to milk virtual cows in 1-2 Switch and let's not forget the discovery that they can be used as a stand-in Wii remote sensor. But no game has come up with quite as weird a use for them as the recently released Give me toilet paper!
Instead of waving the remote around or holding it at a funny angle, this new title from publisher Takahiro Miyazawa requires you to pop a Joy-Con inside of a roll of toilet paper and roll it around to control the movements of a virtual toilet tissue on screen.
Give me toilet paper! will have you navigating a series of trap doors, lasers and baddie toilet rolls (yes, you read that right, these ones have got nasty red spikes on them — ouch) to help deliver the much-needed package to a man, well, in need.
If it sounds weird, that's because it is. You can check out a little more info about the game and some screenshots from its eShop page below:
This is an action game in which you prepare toilet paper with a Joy-Con™ in it and roll it around on a board.
There is a toilet paper in the game that is linked to your toilet paper.
If you roll your toilet paper left and right, the toilet paper in the game will also roll left and right.
"Oh my God! There's no toilet paper!" Let's help a man in big trouble!
You are the ordinary toilet paper in every house, but you can roll at will.
And now there is a man in need of toilet paper!
You start from the ceiling of the toilet and go your way to the man.
But all sorts of traps await you along the way!
Help the man by avoiding or taking advantage of them.
The visuals look pretty rudimentary, we'll admit, but this is a game where you drop a toilet roll through a dangerous maze so there is no use going in expecting Breath of the Wild now, is there?
Give me toilet paper! is now available to download from the Switch eShop for the cheap price of £3.60 / 4,00€ / $5.00. Is this GOTY material? Probably not. But it's a small price to pay for an evening of weird entertainment, we guess.
Will you be popping your Joy-Con in a toilet roll soon? Let us know in the comments.
This is exactly the reason why I upgraded to an OLED last year.
You sure this isn't supposed to feature Dr. Crygor from WarioWare, Inc.?
@PessitheMystic LOL
Finally some proper motion controlled innovation! It's been a long wait, but I think this one's ready to make a splash. It really smells ripe for success. It won't be a stain on the Switch's reputation, mark my words, and that's something you party-poopers can log - I don't care how many people try to dump on this idea, this game is no stinker. In fact, I wouldn't mind betting it could get at least as high as Number Two in the eshop charts. Do your duty everyone, go out and buy this, let's start a movement.
Thank you, Nintendo Life, for getting to the bottom of this story.
Actually, this game reminds me of one from a while back, called Diarrhea, which didn't go so well. Apparently it leaked so they had to release it early and was a complete mess.
Because this is the game the Switch deserves, but not the one it needs right now.
Make sure it's a fresh roll or it will completely unravel!
First that toilet racing game, now this huh?😅
@gcunit: I came here with a nervous tummy to read good toilet puns, I was not letdown. Thank you for this, I feel relieved.😊
@Coolmusic Thank you for correcting that typo
Yes. This rules, immediate purchase.
@gcunit You should get writer's credits on the game for this. Perfect.
This is exactly the kind of weird game I love.
